Ffp2 masks for the frail (staff and students), hygiene and sanitization, frequent air changes. And in the event of an increase in the risk for a new growth in Covid cases, more stringent measures such as the return of distancing, shifts at the canteen, etc. These are some of the indications contained in the Covid-19 guidelines for the reopening of schools.

Indications for the first and second cycle of education

The document, which concerns the schools of the first and second cycle of education, was developed by ISS, with the Ministries of Health and Education and the Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, and proposes, on the one hand, standard prevention measures for the beginning of the school year which take into account the current framework, on the other hand, further interventions to be progressively modulated on the basis of the risk assessment and the possible change in the epidemiological framework. A double “level” which, it is explained, “allows the system to adequately prepare and activate the measures as needed”.

The basic preventive measures

The document identifies as possible basic preventive measures for school recovery: School stay allowed only without symptoms / fever and without diagnostic test for positive SARS-CoV-2; Hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette; use of respiratory protective equipment (FFP2) for school staff and pupils who are at risk of developing severe forms of COVID-19; ordinary (periodic) and extraordinary sanitation in the presence of one or more confirmed cases; tools for managing suspected / confirmed cases and contacts; frequent air changes.

Possible further solutions should the situation worsen

The document identifies as possible further preventive measures on the basis of any public health needs and changes in the epidemiological framework: The spacing of at least 1 meter (where logistical and structural conditions allow it); precautions in moments at risk of aggregation; increase in the frequency of periodic sanitation; management of extra-curricular activities, workshops, ensuring the implementation of preventive measures; surgical masks, or FFP2, in a static and / or dynamic position (to be modulated in the different contexts and phases of school attendance); concession of gyms / clubs to third parties with the obligation to sanitize; administration of meals in canteens with shifts and consumption of snacks at the counter.

The exchange of air

Almost three years after the start of the pandemic, the measures remain almost identical while the installation of air exchange systems, a novelty that had to be introduced in the classrooms, remains a goal still to be achieved. In most of the classrooms, in fact, the replacement will continue to take place by opening the windows: despite the announcements arrived from various parts, in fact, the schools do not have specific funds to install the ventilation systems.