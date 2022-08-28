Listen to the audio version of the article

Covid has slowed down its run but is not yet completely defeated. The over 60s must be protected against the risk of contagion. Covid «is still an open problem. There is an indication of the two international reference organizations, the European Medicines Agency and the European Center for Disease Control and Surveillance, calling on all people over the age of sixty to an additional booster dose. My appeal to people over sixty or fragile people is to immediately book an additional dose of vaccine in view of the more complicated months, traditionally autumn and winter ». So on RTL 102.5 the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza.

School: in September without a mask, then it is evaluated

The focus is mainly on the school, in view of the return to class. Will the school mask be compulsory in September? “Upon departure, certainly not, then the epidemiological picture will be assessed step by step – replied Speranza -. The hope is that the theme of recommendation and individual responsibility with respect to obligation can be used. I would be a little more cautious in saying no mask ». «No obligation – she specified – however, does not mean no mask, this applies to a stadium, for an evening at the cinema or at the theater. To say that there is no obligation means to always assume an element of individual responsibility ».

A Salvini-Meloni: enough ambiguity on Covid vaccines

The LeU minister sent a message to the center-right. On the anti-Covid vaccination, he underlined, “no more ambiguity, I tell Salvini, Meloni, we have clear words about vaccines. We must consider that whatever happens after 25 September, the country will continue on the line of respecting scientific evidence, we cannot afford mistakes on such a delicate matter ”. “I appeal to all leaders to say that after 26/9 the vaccination campaign continues with the same determination – concluded Speranza -. I ask everyone to tell, she too – she said – to the political forces where there were elements of ambiguity ».