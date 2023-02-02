The Ministry of Health released the covid-19 report between January 22 and 28, where 891 new cases and 26 deaths were reported.

Compared to what the portfolio presented from the 15th to the 21st of last month, it is a decrease of 667 infections, in addition to the fact that a number less than 100 has not been seen since November 3, when there were 616 positives.

According to the national conglomerate of infected, in the fourth week of the year Bogotá had the highest number with 71, followed by Valle del Cauca with 58 and Antioquia with 57.

Regarding the deceased, there was also a reduction in the number, going from 34 to 26 in the last week, where the capital reported the majority of deaths with 20.

Then follow Valle (9), Antioquia (8), Santander (5), Cauca (3), Risaralda (3), Huila (3), Boyacá (2), Caldas (2) and with one Arauca, Cundinamarca and Huila.

Finally, another point where there was a considerable reduction was in active cases, which in the previous report was 2,919 and now stands at 1,598.