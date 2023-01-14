Listen to the audio version of the article

THE DATA OF THE CONTAGION

Cases of Covid-19 have decreased by 38.2% and deaths by 25.7% in the last week in Italy. This was highlighted by the bulletin of the Ministry of Health relating to the week 6-12 January 2023.

There are 84,076 new positive cases with a change of -38.2% compared to the previous week (135,990). On the other hand, 576 died with a variation of -25.7% compared to the previous week (775).

The swabs performed are 767,718 with a variation of -10.3% compared to the previous week (855,823). The Positivity rate is 11.0% with a change of -4.9% compared to seven days ago (15.9%).

From January 6 to 12, 196 people entered the covid intensive care unit, -21.3% compared to the previous week (December 30 to January 5). Today there are 310 hospitalized in intensive care in Italy due to covid, down by 9 units compared to last week. On the other hand, there are 6,421 hospitalized in ordinary wards, or 1,295 less than seven days ago.