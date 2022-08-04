TRIESTE In the last 24 hours in Friuli Venezia Giulia, 1,170 Covid positivity and four deaths have been ascertained.

On 2,016 molecular swabs, 207 new infections were detected. There are also 4,294 rapid antigenic tests carried out, from which 963 cases were detected. There are 4 people hospitalized in intensive care, while 271 patients are hospitalized in other departments. This was announced by the Central Health Directorate of the Fvg Region in the daily bulletin.

Today the deaths of 4 people are recorded, according to the following territorial subdivision: 2 in Udine; 1 in Pordenone; 1 in Gorizia. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,274, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,319 in Trieste, 2,452 in Udine, 1,015 in Pordenone and 488 in Gorizia.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 457 979 people have been positive.