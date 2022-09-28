Home News Covid in Fvg: 1,149 new infections and one death
Covid in Fvg: 1,149 new infections and one death

Covid in Fvg: 1,149 new infections and one death

UDINE. In Friuli Venezia Giulia there are 1,149 new infections registered on Wednesday 28 September, with the regional bulletin on Covid which also reports the death of a person.

In detail, 302 new infections were detected on 2,531 molecular swabs performed, in addition to a further 847 cases that emerged from the 2,959 rapid antigenic tests carried out.

There are 5 people hospitalized in intensive care while there are 125 patients hospitalized in other departments.

today, as mentioned, there is also the death of a person in Trieste. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,429, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,365 in Trieste, 2,525 in Udine, 1,042 in Pordenone and 497 in Gorizia. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 490,441 people have been positive.

