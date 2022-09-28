UDINE. In Friuli Venezia Giulia there are 1,149 new infections registered on Wednesday 28 September, with the regional bulletin on Covid which also reports the death of a person.

In detail, 302 new infections were detected on 2,531 molecular swabs performed, in addition to a further 847 cases that emerged from the 2,959 rapid antigenic tests carried out.

There are 5 people hospitalized in intensive care while there are 125 patients hospitalized in other departments.

today, as mentioned, there is also the death of a person in Trieste. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,429, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,365 in Trieste, 2,525 in Udine, 1,042 in Pordenone and 497 in Gorizia. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 490,441 people have been positive.