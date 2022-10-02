Home News Covid in Fvg: 1,254 new infections, 3 people hospitalized in intensive care
News

Covid in Fvg: 1,254 new infections, 3 people hospitalized in intensive care

by admin
Covid in Fvg: 1,254 new infections, 3 people hospitalized in intensive care

UDINE. Out of a total of 5,073 tests and swabs carried out, 1,254 new cases of positivity to Covid-19 were registered in Friuli Venezia Giulia on Saturday 1st October.

In detail, 263 new infections were detected on 1,819 molecular swabs processed, in addition to a further 991 cases that emerged from the 3,254 rapid antigenic tests carried out.

There are 3 people admitted to intensive care, while 155 patients are hospitalized in other departments.

There are no deaths in the region today. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic therefore remains at 5,432, while the people who tested positive are 493,988 people.

See also  In Portugal, double lung transplant on Covid patient, the man is fine

You may also like

The starry acacia honey is from Apicoltura Pervinca...

The boom of cargo bikes: goods and children...

Ivrea, all the guests of the InCanto Summer...

From 0-15:00 on October 2, Hangzhou added 1...

The European right in Rome to baptize the...

Casalecchio, 5000 people evacuated at dawn: it’s Bomba-Day....

Sichuan, Shaanxi and other places have strong precipitation,...

Trucioli d’Oro are back, Fantoni rewards 127 employees

Holiday punch card “good place”, the most beautiful...

Dear life: here are the expiring bonuses from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy