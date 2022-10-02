UDINE. Out of a total of 5,073 tests and swabs carried out, 1,254 new cases of positivity to Covid-19 were registered in Friuli Venezia Giulia on Saturday 1st October.

In detail, 263 new infections were detected on 1,819 molecular swabs processed, in addition to a further 991 cases that emerged from the 3,254 rapid antigenic tests carried out.

There are 3 people admitted to intensive care, while 155 patients are hospitalized in other departments.

There are no deaths in the region today. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic therefore remains at 5,432, while the people who tested positive are 493,988 people.