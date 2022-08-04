Home News Covid in Fvg: 1,316 new infections and 4 deaths, 7 people hospitalized in intensive care
Covid in Fvg: 1,316 new infections and 4 deaths, 7 people hospitalized in intensive care

Covid in Fvg: 1,316 new infections and 4 deaths, 7 people hospitalized in intensive care

UDINE. There are 1,316 new cases of positivity to Covid recorded by the regional bulletin of Wednesday 3 August, which also reports the deaths of 4 people.

In detail, 344 new infections were detected on 2,777 molecular swabs, in addition to a further 972 cases that emerged from the 4,327 rapid antigenic tests carried out.

There are 7 people hospitalized in intensive care while patients hospitalized in other wards are 276.

This was announced by the Central Health Directorate of the Fvg Region in the daily bulletin, also reporting 4 deaths: 3 in Trieste and one in Pordenone.

The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,270 with the following territorial subdivision: 1,319 in Trieste, 2,450 in Udine, 1,014 in Pordenone and 487 in Gorizia.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 456811 people have been positive.

