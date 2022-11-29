UDINE. There are 1,322 new cases of positivity to Covid registered in Friuli Venezia Giulia on Tuesday 29 November. In detail, 155 new infections were detected out of 2,201 molecular swabs, to which must be added a further 1,167 cases that emerged from the 5,303 rapid antigenic tests carried out.

There are 5 people hospitalized in intensive care while 250 patients hospitalized in other departments.

5 people died today, according to the following territorial subdivision: 2 in Pordenone and 3 in Gorizia. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,697, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,437 in Trieste, 2,652 in Udine, 1,088 in Pordenone and 520 in Gorizia. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 546,516 people have tested positive.