Home News Covid in Fvg: 1,364 new infections and 5 deaths, 7 people hospitalized in intensive care
News

Covid in Fvg: 1,364 new infections and 5 deaths, 7 people hospitalized in intensive care

by admin
Covid in Fvg: 1,364 new infections and 5 deaths, 7 people hospitalized in intensive care

UDINE. In Friuli Venezia Giulia, as reported by the regional bulletin on Covid on Saturday 30 July, 1,364 new cases of coronavirus positivity were recorded.

In detail, 211 positivity emerged from the 2,135 molecular swabs, while another 1,153 positivity emerged from the 5,390 rapid antigenic tests carried out.

The Central Health Directorate of the Region also specified that in the last 24 hours there were also 5 deaths: 4 in Trieste and 1 in Udine. There are 7 people admitted to intensive care, while there are 291 positive patients hospitalized in other departments.

In the last seven days, the incidence rate of infections in the region is equal to 878.2 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. Since the beginning of the pandemic, infections in Friuli Venezia Giulia have totaled 452,550, while deaths have risen to 5,253.

See also  News: Biden intends to conduct a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympic Games | Human Rights Violations | Chinese Communist Party

You may also like

The opening ceremony of the China National Version...

San Vito, appeals on the variant rejected. Citizens...

More antidepressants and fewer antibiotics, as the use...

Did the Pelosi plane take off? “Reagan” heading...

The tools stolen from the craftsman of Bosconero...

Xi Jinping emphasized at the Central United Front...

Salvini in Milan: “Behind the fall of the...

Recanati, Italian stabbed a Moroccan: the intervention of...

Pelosi visiting Taiwan?U.S. aircraft carrier enters the South...

Drag 4 warplanes with only the strength of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy