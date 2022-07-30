UDINE. In Friuli Venezia Giulia, as reported by the regional bulletin on Covid on Saturday 30 July, 1,364 new cases of coronavirus positivity were recorded.

In detail, 211 positivity emerged from the 2,135 molecular swabs, while another 1,153 positivity emerged from the 5,390 rapid antigenic tests carried out.

The Central Health Directorate of the Region also specified that in the last 24 hours there were also 5 deaths: 4 in Trieste and 1 in Udine. There are 7 people admitted to intensive care, while there are 291 positive patients hospitalized in other departments.

In the last seven days, the incidence rate of infections in the region is equal to 878.2 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. Since the beginning of the pandemic, infections in Friuli Venezia Giulia have totaled 452,550, while deaths have risen to 5,253.