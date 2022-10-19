Home News Covid in Fvg: 1,599 new infections and 11 deaths
News

by admin
UDINE. New resurgence of infections in Friuli Venezia Giulia: 1,599 cases were registered on Tuesday 18 October, with the regional bulletin on Covid which rekindles the red light also on deaths: 11.

In detail, 138 new infections were detected on 2,388 molecular swabs, while the 6,510 rapid antigenic tests carried out revealed a further 1,461 cases.

There are 6 people admitted to intensive care, while 225 patients are hospitalized in other departments.

This was announced by the Central Health Directorate of the Fvg Region in the daily bulletin.

Today, as mentioned, the deaths of 11 people are recorded, according to the following territorial subdivision: 1 in Trieste; 8 in Udine; 2 in Gorizia. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 5,529, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,401 in Trieste, 2,575 in Udine, 1,051 in Pordenone and 502 in Gorizia.

In Friuli Venezia Giulia a total of 514,853 people were positive since the beginning of the health emergency.

