News

UDINE. In Friuli Venezia Giulia there are 234 new cases of Covid positivity on Monday 5 December, with two deaths. In detail, out of 757 molecular swabs carried out, 82 new infections were detected, in addition to the 152 coronavirus positivities that emerged from the 919 rapid antigenic tests carried out.

There are 3 people hospitalized in intensive care while 287 patients hospitalized in other departments.

Today, as mentioned, 2 people died, both in Udine. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,725, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,439 in Trieste, 2,666 in Udine, 1,098 in Pordenone and 522 in Gorizia.

During the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 551,220 people tested positive.

