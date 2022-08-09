UDINE. There are 254 new cases of positivity to Covid registered in Friuli Venezia Giulia on Monday 8 August. In detail, 57 new infections were detected on 824 molecular swabs, in addition to the 197 cases that emerged from the 853 rapid antigenic tests carried out.

There are 4 people admitted to intensive care, while 229 patients are hospitalized in other departments.

The regional bulletin on Covid also reports the deaths of three people: 2 in Trieste; 1 in Pordenone. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 5,283, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,324 in Trieste, 2,453 in Udine, 1,017 in Pordenone and 489 in Gorizia.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 460,669 people have been positive.