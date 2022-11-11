Home News Covid in Fvg: 542 new infections and two deaths, both in Udine
News

Covid in Fvg: 542 new infections and two deaths, both in Udine

Covid in Fvg: 542 new infections and two deaths, both in Udine

UDINE. S542 Covid positive results were found in Friuli Venezia Giulia in the regional bulletin on Friday 11 November, out of a total of 3,875 tests and swabs. In detail, 142 new infections were detected on 1,599 molecular swabs, in addition to a further 400 cases that emerged from the 2,276 rapid antigenic tests carried out.

There are 3 people admitted to intensive care, while 205 patients are hospitalized in other departments.

This was announced by the Central Health Directorate of the Fvg Region, specifying that the deaths of 2 people were also recorded on the same day, both in Udine.

The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,611, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,414 in Trieste, 2,618 in Udine, 1,065 in Pordenone and 514 in Gorizia. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 533,028 infections have been recorded.

