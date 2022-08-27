UDINE. There are 595 new cases of coronavirus positivity registered in Friuli Venezia Giulia on Friday 26 August, which emerged out of a total of 4,123 tests and swabs performed. In detail, 124 new infections were detected on 1,780 molecular swabs, in addition to a further 471 cases that emerged from the 2,343 rapid antigenic tests carried out.

There are 4 people hospitalized in intensive care while there are 163 patients hospitalized in other wards.

Today’s regional Covid bulletin also records the deaths of 12 people: 1 in Trieste, 9 in Udine and 2 in Pordenone.

The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,351: 1,339 in Trieste, 2,488 in Udine, 1,031 in Pordenone and 493 in Gorizia.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 473,155 people have been positive.