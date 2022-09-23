Home News Covid in Fvg: 639 new infections and one death, 3 people hospitalized in intensive care
Covid in Fvg: 639 new infections and one death, 3 people hospitalized in intensive care

UDINE. In the last 24 hours in Friuli Venezia Giulia, 639 new cases of positivity to Covid have been recorded, with the regional bulletin of Friday 23 September also reporting the death of a person.

In detail, a total of 3,828 tests were carried out: 82 new infections emerged from the 1,633 molecular swabs processed to which a further 556 cases were added, highlighted by the 2,195 antigenic swabs performed.

In our region, as mentioned, the death of a person was recorded, in Udine.

3 people are currently hospitalized in intensive care, 95 hospitalizations in other wards.

The incidence over 7 days (per 100 thousand inhabitants) is 309.9.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Fvg, 486,472 positivity to the coronavirus have been ascertained, while the deaths have been 5,421.

