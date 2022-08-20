In the last 24 hours in Friuli Venezia Giulia, 766 infections from Covid-19 have been recorded out of a total of 4,579 swabs. In detail: 154 positivity found on 1,578 molecular swabs processed, and another 612 detected on 3,001 rapid antigenic tests. This was announced by the Central Health Directorate of the Region in its daily bulletin.

Six deaths were recorded: four in Udine, one in Trieste and one in Pordenone. Five people are hospitalized in intensive care and 190 patients hospitalized in other wards.

There is a slight increase in the incidence rate of infections in the region: in the last seven days it was 381 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 469,530 infections and 5,328 deaths have been recorded.