News

by admin
UDINE. There are 944 new cases of positivity to Covid registered in Friuli Venezia Giulia on Wednesday 23 November. It is when the 5,119 tests and swabs performed emerged: from the 2,211 molecular swabs performed, 271 new infections emerged, to which are added a further 673 positivities highlighted by the 2,908 rapid antigenic tests carried out.

There are 4 people hospitalized in intensive care while 197 patients hospitalized in other departments.

Today there are also the deaths of 8 people (3 in Trieste, 2 in Udine and 2 in Pordenone and 1 in Gorizia). Of these, the Region specifies, 2 took place in the previous months. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,673, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,430 in Trieste, 2,646 in Udine, 1,082 in Pordenone and 515 in Gorizia.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 541,652 infections have been recorded in Friuli Venezia Giulia.

