UDINE. There are 944 new cases of positivity to Covid registered in Friuli Venezia Giulia on Wednesday 23 November. It is when the 5,119 tests and swabs performed emerged: from the 2,211 molecular swabs performed, 271 new infections emerged, to which are added a further 673 positivities highlighted by the 2,908 rapid antigenic tests carried out.

There are 4 people hospitalized in intensive care while 197 patients hospitalized in other departments.

Today there are also the deaths of 8 people (3 in Trieste, 2 in Udine and 2 in Pordenone and 1 in Gorizia). Of these, the Region specifies, 2 took place in the previous months. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,673, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,430 in Trieste, 2,646 in Udine, 1,082 in Pordenone and 515 in Gorizia.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 541,652 infections have been recorded in Friuli Venezia Giulia.