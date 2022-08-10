UDINE. In the last 24 hours, 956 positivity to covid from 5,703 swabs were ascertained in Friuli Venezia Giulia. In detail: 266 positivity from 2,567 molecular swabs and 690 from 3,136 antigenic swabs.

In addition, a death was recorded in Pordenone. Three people are hospitalized in intensive care, 243 in the other wards.

The incidence over 7 days (per 100 thousand inhabitants) is 500.4. The data was communicated by the Central Directorate for Health, Social Policies and Disability of the Region. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Fvg 462,802 positivity have been ascertained, while the deaths have been 5,291.