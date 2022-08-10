Home News Covid, in Fvg 956 new infections and one death
News

Covid, in Fvg 956 new infections and one death

by admin
Covid, in Fvg 956 new infections and one death

UDINE. In the last 24 hours, 956 positivity to covid from 5,703 swabs were ascertained in Friuli Venezia Giulia. In detail: 266 positivity from 2,567 molecular swabs and 690 from 3,136 antigenic swabs.

In addition, a death was recorded in Pordenone. Three people are hospitalized in intensive care, 243 in the other wards.

The incidence over 7 days (per 100 thousand inhabitants) is 500.4. The data was communicated by the Central Directorate for Health, Social Policies and Disability of the Region. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Fvg 462,802 positivity have been ascertained, while the deaths have been 5,291.

See also  Auto hits a cyclist in Colle Umberto: a 19-year-old is seriously ill

You may also like

Genoa, a young right-wing extremist goes to fight...

Zhou Xiaohui: Tangshan Assault Case Undocumented, Mental Hospital...

One-off bonus of one thousand euros for fragile...

New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control |...

Cut in excise duties, there is an extension...

Venice-Treviso bus, Mom against Actv. “The service remains...

¼á³ÖÒÔÖýÀÎÖÐ»ªÃñ×å¹²Í¬ÌåÒâÊ¶ÎªÖ÷Ïß ¼Ó¿ì½¨ÉèÐÒ¸£ÃÀÀö·±ÈÙºÍÐ³ÐÂ±ß½®-ºÚºÓÐÂÎÅÍø-¶«±±Íø

How little Venice is. For the first time...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Website County News

Dri, from basketball to the top of rowing:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy