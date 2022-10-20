UDINE. “As long as there are few cases left, considering that it is no longer considered aggressive, I see no problems. The problem could arise if it starts to spread rapidly, but for now we have no signs of this. At the moment we have not found any other cases. We will continue to sequence ».

This was stated by Liborio Stuppia, director of the Molecular Genetics Laboratory – Covid-19 Test of the University of Chieti, about the case of Covid-19 attributable to the XBB.1 sub-variant.

According to the flash survey of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità relating to 4 October, there are two cases attributable to the sub-variant: in addition to the Abruzzo one, in the report of the rapid investigation, one communicated by the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region is reported.

The new variant of Sars-Cov-2, renamed Gryphon, has ended up in the spotlight of the WHO. “Preliminary laboratory evidence suggests that XBB is the most immune-evasive variant identified to date,” commented the World Health Organization.