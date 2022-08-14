There are 24,787 new positive cases of Covid-19 in Italy today. The number of deaths rises, 129 more than yesterday and the number of hospitalized in intensive care, 291 (plus 15 compared to yesterday) and patients in other departments, 7,755 (more 288 than yesterday) increases. This is what we read in the bulletin released by the Ministry of Health. From the 185,120 swabs carried out, the positivity index is 13.4%.

The region with the most new Covid cases is Veneto with 2,999, followed by Lombardy (2,813), Campania (2,276), Sicily (2,087) and Emilia Romagna (1,926). Total cases since the beginning of the epidemic have risen to 21,480,076.

The discharged / healed in the last 24 hours are 51,462 (yesterday 51,821) for a total that rises to 20,417,972. The currently positive are 26,806 fewer and become 888,122, of which 880,076 in home isolation.

Iss, you exceed two million fourth doses administered

The quota of two million fourth doses of the anti-Covid vaccine administered has been exceeded. This was revealed by the extended report of the Higher Institute of Health, which accompanies the weekly monitoring on Covid-19.

The vaccination campaign in Italy began on December 27, 2020. As of August 10, 2022, highlights the extended report, 140,015,378 doses were administered: 47,316,514 first doses, 49,956,095 second / single doses, 40,688,764 third doses and 2,054,005 fourth doses.

Iss, 6 times higher mortality without third dose

The mortality rate relative to the population over 12 years (in the period 17/06 / 2022-17 / 07/2022) for the unvaccinated is about three and a half times higher than for those vaccinated with a full cycle of less than 120 days and about six and a half times higher than vaccinated with additional-dose-booster. The data emerges from the extended report of the Higher Institute of Health, which accompanies the weekly monitoring on Covid-19. The efficacy of the vaccine during the Omicron prevalence period (starting from January 3, 2022) in preventing cases of severe disease is 84% ​​in subjects vaccinated with the booster dose.

The efficacy of the vaccine during the Omicron prevalence period in preventing cases of severe disease is also equal to 65% in vaccinated with a full course of less than 90 days, 67% in vaccinated with a full course of 91 and 120 days and 69% in vaccinated. who have completed the vaccination course for over 120 days.

The efficacy of the vaccine in preventing the diagnosis of SarsCoV2 infection is 34% within 90 days from the completion of the vaccination course, 25% between 91 and 120 days, 44% beyond 120 days from the completion of the vaccination course, 46% in subjects vaccinated with additional dose / booster.

The rate of admissions to intensive care, again in the period 24/06 / 2022-24 / 07/2022, notes the extended report, for the unvaccinated it is more than double compared to the vaccinated with a full cycle of less than 120 days and about four times higher than vaccinated with add-on / booster dose.

Iss, rate of reinfections constant at 13.32%

In the last week, the percentage of reinfections out of the total Covid cases reported “was 13.32%, constant compared to the previous week (13.26%)”.