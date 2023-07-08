Home » Covid: in Lombardy no hospitalized in intensive care – Lombardy
Covid: in Lombardy no hospitalized in intensive care – Lombardy

Emergency passed, the Region suspends the sending of data

(ANSA) – MILAN, 07 JUL – No hospitalized in intensive care, in Lombardy, for the treatment of Covid. The Region made it known today, recalling that there have been 46,076 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, eight more than last week.

Considering that the national state of emergency has been declared long overdue, Lombardia Notizie, in agreement with the Welfare Department of the Lombardy Region, has also communicated to the newspapers that “with today it suspends the periodic sending of the note with the update of data relating to Covid-19 health monitoring”. (HANDLE).

