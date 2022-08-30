Covid infections and hospitalizations under control, at the moment, awaiting reopening in Milan and in the rest of Lombardy, with 2,366 cases recorded yesterday, down by almost 30 percent in two weeks. The wards in the medical area are also emptied (673 beds occupied, 13 fewer than the day before, over a hundred fewer than a week ago) while the intensive care units remain essentially at a standstill (about twenty patients throughout the region). Faced with this “frozen” picture, schools and all activities are expected to restart, to understand what autumn will be. “All reopening will be a risk factor, the return to normal life means more spread, it is obvious and therefore a new wave is likely to occur in the fall-winter when coronaviruses spread more because people are very indoors, too. if Omicron we have understood that it does not even need a closed place to circulate “, says Professor Carlo La Vecchia, epidemiologist at the State University of Milan.

Covid in Lombardy, the autumn plan for the fourth dose of vaccines: the two scenarios against the Centaurus variant by Zita Dazzi 25 August 2022



“I am not so afraid of Centaurus, which in India is already declining and has not done serious damage, as the arrival of any other more dangerous and very contagious variants of Omicron like her and its sub-variants that have substantially infected a large part of the population in the last six months “, adds the professor. Who has only one fear: “The epidemic of the respiratory virus in the height of summer was however singular. For the autumn the real question is the arrival of another variant that is, as well as contagious, also” non-responsive “towards who has encountered previous versions of Omicron “.

All the experts said that this virus would become endemic, like that of the flu that returns every year, in different guises. So will Covid and La Vecchia’s advice is to get the vaccine, especially the “fragile” people with other pathologies and the elderly. “The new vaccine should be ready between September and November, as well as those over 60, the recommendation is also likely for those under age. For young people, the impact of Omicron has been limited but remember that the vaccine increases antibodies ten times. and for the next 60-70 days it gives considerable protection against the risks of hospitalization and serious illness “. The Lombardy Region plan to cope with the possible autumn wave is ready: it could go from the current 2-3 thousand doses per day to 39 thousand and even then in a more serious scenario, to 65 thousand doses per day. “When the wave arrives, it is better that the elderly get vaccinated. The fourth dose was proposed late, this time we need to make better plans”, concludes La Vecchia.