Covid, incidence and transmissibility are still falling: Rt at 0.84

Covid, incidence and transmissibility are still falling: Rt at 0.84

The decline in the incidence and transmissibility index Rt of Covid cases in Italy continues. The weekly incidence at national level is in fact equal to 207 cases per 100,000 inhabitants against 233 per 100,000 inhabitants seven days ago. In the period 7 December-20 December 2022, the average Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was instead equal to 0.84 (range 0.81-0.88), a decrease compared to the previous week – when it had reached the value of 0 ,91 – and below the epidemic threshold. This is certified by the weekly ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring on Covid-19.

This week, no Region or Autonomous Province is classified as high risk, five are at moderate risk and sixteen are classified as low risk. The moderate risk regions are Basilicata, Emilia Romagna, Puglia, Sicily and Umbria.

