Home News Covid, ISS alarm: Lazio, Puglia and Umbria at high risk
News

Covid, ISS alarm: Lazio, Puglia and Umbria at high risk

by admin
Covid, ISS alarm: Lazio, Puglia and Umbria at high risk

Lazio, Puglia and Umbria are the three days classified as high risk for multiple resilience alerts, according to the table of decision-making indicators of the weekly monitoring by ISS and the Ministry of Health on the progress of the Covid-19 epidemic. As of 30 December, none of the regions was at high risk.

The moderate risk regions increased from 5 to 12 (Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Emilia Romagna, Marche, Molise, autonomous provinces of Bolzano and Trento, Sicily, Sardinia and Veneto); 6 regions are at low risk (Friuli Venezia Giulia, Liguria, Lombardy, Piedmont, Tuscany, Valle d’Aosta).

ICU admissions stable at 3.2%

The employment rate in the intensive care units is stable at 3.2%, according to the daily survey of the Ministry of Health on 5 January, compared to that on 29 December. The employment rate in medical areas nationwide fell to 12.1% (daily survey on January 5) from 13.0% on December 29.

In 9 Regions ordinary wards above the threshold

In 9 Regions, the occupancy rate of ordinary wards by Covid-19 patients exceeded the alert threshold of 15% as of 5 January. The highest value is found in Umbria (28.5%), followed by Calabria (19.8%), Liguria (19.6%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (18.9%), Abruzzo (16.9%), Emilia Romagna (16.5%), Marche (16.3%), Sicily (16.1%) and Basilicata (15.2%). The occupation of intensive care is below the 10% threshold in all regions.

See also  Car off the road, the ambulance arrives with brake problems: double intervention by the fire brigade

You may also like

Make early efforts and make new efforts in...

Writing a new answer sheet for performance of...

The Second Session of the First Session of...

Carnival Ivrea 2023, after two years the sound...

Giuliano De Seta’s father: “We are not interested...

Beijing continues to strictly implement the policy of...

After Ratzinger, the German Church unites around Pope...

Carnival Ivrea 2023, the incipit of the Substitute:...

Venice, no compensation for the family of the...

Make Tomorrow’s China Better_Guangming.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy