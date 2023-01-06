Listen to the audio version of the article

Lazio, Puglia and Umbria are the three days classified as high risk for multiple resilience alerts, according to the table of decision-making indicators of the weekly monitoring by ISS and the Ministry of Health on the progress of the Covid-19 epidemic. As of 30 December, none of the regions was at high risk.

The moderate risk regions increased from 5 to 12 (Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Emilia Romagna, Marche, Molise, autonomous provinces of Bolzano and Trento, Sicily, Sardinia and Veneto); 6 regions are at low risk (Friuli Venezia Giulia, Liguria, Lombardy, Piedmont, Tuscany, Valle d’Aosta).

ICU admissions stable at 3.2%

The employment rate in the intensive care units is stable at 3.2%, according to the daily survey of the Ministry of Health on 5 January, compared to that on 29 December. The employment rate in medical areas nationwide fell to 12.1% (daily survey on January 5) from 13.0% on December 29.

In 9 Regions ordinary wards above the threshold

In 9 Regions, the occupancy rate of ordinary wards by Covid-19 patients exceeded the alert threshold of 15% as of 5 January. The highest value is found in Umbria (28.5%), followed by Calabria (19.8%), Liguria (19.6%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (18.9%), Abruzzo (16.9%), Emilia Romagna (16.5%), Marche (16.3%), Sicily (16.1%) and Basilicata (15.2%). The occupation of intensive care is below the 10% threshold in all regions.