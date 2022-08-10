In the last 24 hours, 31,703 new cases and 145 deaths have been recorded in Italy. Yesterday 43,084 were infected. Victims are also down compared to 177 yesterday.

There were 201,509 buffers between antigenic and molecular. The positivity rate is 15.7% (-0.1%), more or less unchanged. The hospitalizations in the ordinary wards are now down to 8,592, that is 224 less than yesterday, and the intensive care (-10) in which there are 321 patients. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

The current positives are back below one million, just over a month after the last peak. There are 969,830 people currently infected of which 960,917 in home isolation. A figure that confirms the gradual decrease in the circulation of the virus in Italy.

The region with the most Covid cases is Veneto with 3,929 new infections followed by Lombardy (+3.740), Emilia Romagna (+3.488), Campania (+2.545) and Lazio (+2.415).

Total cases since the beginning of the epidemic have risen to 21,400,179. The discharged / healed in the last 24 hours are 80,051 (yesterday 78,741) for a total that rises to 20,256,778. The currently positive, for the first time since last July 3, drop below one million: in the last 24 hours they are 48,497 less (yesterday -35,840) and become a total of 969,830, of which 960,917 in home isolation.

Fiaso, -22% intensive in 7 days, -20% departments

Over 80% of the vaccinated in the medical area have an average age of 76 and have not undergone the fourth dose. In intensive care, the average age drops to 73 years and 100% of the subjects are affected by other diseases, but even among this fragile segment of the population there is still underestimation of the risk and failure to administer the booster dose, specifies Fiaso.

Vaccine: towards ok Ema to Pfizer one for Omicron in autumn

In the autumn, the EMA intends to give the green light to the updated anti-Covid Pfizer vaccine for the two sub-variants of Omicron BA.4 and BA.5. This was announced by a spokesman for the European regulatory body for drugs in a statement. “The EMA is awaiting an authorization request for the updated BA.4 / 5 sub-variant vaccine developed by Pfizer / BioNTech, which will be evaluated for potential rapid approval in the fall,” the spokesperson said.

Pediatrician Bambin Gesù: “There are too many hesitations about the vaccine for children”

“There are still too many hesitations about vaccinating children and young people against Covid, fears that make no sense. The vaccine is a tool, albeit not perfectly effective in reducing the transmission of infection, highly useful in reducing the risk of developing the disease. serious illness. And Sars-CoV-2 infection cannot be underestimated in children, because if it is true that children run less risk than adults, we still had 67 deaths among children and young people in the pandemic “. This was told to beraking latest news Salute by Guido Castelli Gattinara, pediatrician and infectious disease specialist at the Child and Adolescent Health Institute of the Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital in Rome, president of the Italian Society of Pediatric Infectious Disease (Sitip).