Covid Italia, the bulletin of 12 August 2022: update on positive cases, the hospitalized and the healed
In the last 24 hours in Italy there have been 26,693 new cases of Covid (28,433 yesterday) and 152 deaths (130 yesterday). This is what emerges from the data of the Ministry of Health.

177,819 swabs processed (189,141 yesterday), including molecular and antigenic, which show a positive rate of 15%, stable compared to yesterday. Hospitalizations are down (-315 on yesterday for a total of 8,043) and intensive care (-15 on yesterday for a total of 306).

Currently positive people are 914,928 of which 906,579 in home isolation. The death toll since the start of the pandemic has reached 173,853 deaths.

Costa: review asymptomatic isolation rules by the end of August

“I hope that by the end of August the rules for the isolation of asymptomatic Covid positives will be revised”, says Undersecretary of Health, Andrea Costa, guest of ‘TimeLine’ on SkyTg24, commenting on the epidemiological data that “show that we are getting closer to a phase of coexistence with the virus “which demonstrates” the transition from the epidemic to the endemic phase “.

Iss: incidence still down to 365 from 533, Rt to 0.81 from 0.90

The transmissibility index Rt and the incidence of Covid-19 cases in Italy drop again this week: the weekly incidence at national level is in fact equal to 365 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (05/08/2022 -11 / 08 / 2022) compared to 533 cases per 100,000 inhabitants last week. (29/07/2022 -04/08/2022). The average Rt calculated on symptomatic cases also decreased, which, in the period 20 July – 2 August 2022, was equal to 0.81 (range 0.78-0.85), down compared to the previous week when it was equal to 0.90. This is highlighted by the weekly monitoring Iss-Ministry of Health.

See also  Arsiè pays the license to drive the scooter with the money of the speed camera

Iss: intensive from 3.6% to 3.2; departments at 13% below the threshold

The reduction in the employment rate in intensive care of Covid patients continues: it drops to 3.2% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 11 August) compared to 3.6% (on 4 August). The employment rate in medical areas nationwide also dropped to 13.0% (as of 11 August) compared to 15.2% on 4 August, thus falling below the alert threshold set at 15%. This is indicated by the weekly monitoring.

Iss: in Italy 100% Omicron variant, Ba.5 predominant at 90.8%

“In Italy on 2 August the omicron variant had an estimated prevalence of 100%, with the Ba.5 sub-variant predominant”. These are the results of the rapid survey conducted by the ISS and the Ministry of Health together with the regional laboratories and the Bruno Kessler Foundation.

