There are 9,894 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday the infected were 19,457. The victims are 42, a sharp drop compared to 78 yesterday. The rate is at 15.4%, up from yesterday.

UK Ok to Modern Vaccine Updated for Omicron

The UK is the first country to approve Moderna’s vaccine developed to attack both the original Covid-19 virus and the new Omicron variant. Local health authorities had already indicated that the booster will be offered – starting next September – to over 50s and to people in the highest risk categories. The UK drug regulatory authority (Mhra) has approved the updated Moderna vaccine against the Omicron variant. The vaccine was approved for adult booster doses “after it was found to meet UK regulatory authority standards for safety, quality and efficacy.” According to the MHRA, the updated version of this Moderna vaccine ensures “a strong immune response” against the original coronavirus strain and the Omicron variant, including the sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5, with “low” probabilities of similar side effects. to those observed with the original sera.

Viminal Dossier, 21 million people checked in one year

In less than a year 21 million people have been checked as part of the containment of the spread of the Covid-19 virus. This is what emerges from the ‘Viminal Dossier’ presented today by Minister Luciana Lamorgese on a year of activity of the Ministry of the Interior. From 1 August 2021 to 24 April 2022, 32,445 people were sanctioned as part of the checks, of which 25,557 since the green pass came into force last summer. In total, 11,776,481 ‘green certificates’ were audited. There are 2,068,418 commercial establishments controlled, of which 248 closed provisionally according to the provisions of Legislative Decree 33/2020 between 1 August 2021 and 5 December of the same year and another 717 closed temporarily from 6 December onwards. In total, 13,961 business owners are sanctioned.