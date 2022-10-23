In the last 24 hours in Italy there have been 25,554 new cases of Covid and 52 deaths. 161,787 swabs carried out, positivity 15.7%.

Record of healings in Sardinia

Third day without deaths from Covid in Sardinia, where in the last 24 hours there are 485 additional positive cases (- 135), of which 466 diagnosed with antigen test. A total of 2,620 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic, for a positivity rate of 18.5%. The patients admitted to intensive care are 5 (+ 1), those in the medical area 90 (- 4). Cases of home isolation are 8,259 (+ 416).