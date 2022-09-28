The epidemic curve in Italy is confirmed to be rising. There are 36,632 new cases of Covid in the last 24 hours against 44,878 yesterday and above all 21,190 last Wednesday. The swabs processed are 198,918 (yesterday 243,421) with a positivity rate that remains stable at 18.4%. There are 48 deaths today (yesterday 64), for a total of 177,024 since the beginning of the pandemic. Intensive care units increased by 11 units (yesterday -2) and are now 139 with 26 admissions on the day; ordinary hospitalizations are 62 more (yesterday +192), for a total of 3,715. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

Fiaso: “+ 5.6% positive patient admissions to hospital for other causes”

The descent of Covid shelters stops. After two months of progressive decline in patients in hospitals, in the last week the change in the number of hospitalized patients returns to a positive sign. In the September 27 survey relating to sentinel hospitals belonging to the Fiaso network (Italian Federation of health and hospital companies) there was a “slight increase of 5.6%”. However, the federation explains, “this is an increase relating only to the ordinary wards and is entirely borne by patients with Covid, that is, those who have not developed respiratory symptoms but have arrived in hospital to treat other pathologies and have been found incidentally positive to the swab “.

Lopalco: “Senseless preventive buffer for RSA visits”

“We are in a phase in which it is possible to return to normal for visits to the elderly in the Rsa, as well as in hospitals and care centers”, spaces in which the mask and tampon are still mandatory to access. “We must stop doing ‘preventive’ tests without indications, regardless of the presence of symptoms”. To ask, in an interview with beraking latest news Salute, the epidemiologist Pier Luigi Lopalco, professor of Hygiene at the University of Salento, on the eve of the International Day of the elderly. “It is time to let loved ones, guests of the RSA visit them, in an atmosphere of normality – he underlines – behaving exactly as one would do at home: precautions, yes, but without exasperation”.

Experts, vaccines to avoid Covid-flu ‘perfect storm’

With the pandemic managed but not yet over and the restrictions for Covid loosened, next winter, with the wave of flu viruses coming in, risks turning into a “perfect storm” if we do not work for a vaccination campaign that covers the greatest possible number of the population, especially frail patients. This is one of the messages launched during the meeting “Vaccination: an instrument of protection for fragile patients”, which took place in Rome at the headquarters of the Lazio Region.