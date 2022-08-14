Home News Covid Italia, the bulletin of August 14, 2022: update on positive cases, the hospitalized and the healed
Epidemic curve still falling. There are 19,457 new cases in Italy, 25% less than seven days ago. On the other hand, 78 deaths increased slightly, compared to 74 last Sunday, according to today’s bulletin of the Ministry of Health. With 131,302 swabs performed, the positivity rate drops below 15%, stopping at 14.8%.

The hospital situation is fluctuating. Intensive care admissions rose by seven, those in ordinary wards fell by 212 where there are just over 7,500 people while in intensive care wards there are 298

The regions with the most cases

The region with the most new Covid cases is Veneto with 2,376, followed by Lombardy (+2.143), Lazio (+1.858), Campania (+1.749), Emilia Romagna (+1.610) and Sicily (+1.567). Total cases since the beginning of the epidemic have risen to 21,499,531.
The discharged / healed in the last 24 hours are 29,929 (yesterday 51,462) for a total that rises to 20,447,901. The currently positive are 10,552 fewer and become 877,570, of which 869,729 in home isolation.

New spike in infections in China

Coronavirus infections peak in China: with the 2400 daily infections just recorded, the country has reached the highest number of new cases in three months.
This was announced today by the National Health Commission, specifying that this is the highest number since May 12. A quarter of the infected show no symptoms, according to the health authority. China is pursuing a strict infection containment policy, imposing extensive blockades and mass testing on any outbreak. The measures have served to keep the virus under control since the second half of 2020, allowing the country to recover quickly.

The regular blockades are paralyzing the second largest economy in the world and have caused the collapse of domestic tourism. Tens of thousands of tourists are stranded on Hainan Island in southern China, which currently has the largest number of Covid infections in the country, after local authorities ordered the blockade.

