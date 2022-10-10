15,089 new people infected with Covid-19 registered in the last 24 hours (yesterday they were 34,444), according to data from the Ministry of Health. The victims are 51 (41 were notified yesterday). The positivity rate is 18.1% (yesterday it was 20.2). The molecular and antigenic swabs carried out were 83,426 compared to the 170,238 of the previous day. Hospitalizations (+288) and intensive (+5) are increasing.

The Friulian deputy governor: “We do not underestimate the increase in cases”

On the data that indicate a rise in infections in Friuli Venezia-Giulia “we must not create alarmism but at the same time we must not underestimate a phenomenon that is recurring”, as expected, with the arrival of the cold season. The deputy governor of the Region said so, Riccardo Riccardi.

Bassetti: “In hospital vaccinated 8-10 months ago, accelerate with a fourth dose”

“We need to speed up with the fourth doses for over 65s and frailties. They are still too few. People, elderly and frail, who have had the third dose more than 8-10 months before, begin to arrive in hospital, even with demanding forms. vaccinating 20-year-olds today “. The infectious disease specialist writes on Twitter Matteo Bassettidirector of infectious diseases at the San Martino hospital in Genoa.

A model for predicting variants with resistance

One of the most insidious questions in the antiviral therapeutic treatment of SARS-CoV-2 is related to how effective the current drugs can be on the new mutations that the “viral machine” could deploy over time. To answer the question, the international research group coordinated by Prof. Dorothee von Laer of the Virology Division of Innsbruck Medical University decided to be ahead of the times by building in the laboratory all the possible variations (mutations) of one of the target proteins of a important family of antiviral drugs against the main protease of the virus, called 3CLpro. The efficacy of the drugs in use, such as nirmatrelvir or ensitrelvir, was therefore experimentally determined to anticipate which, among the possible new mutations, could reduce or eliminate their therapeutic efficacy.