There are 15,565 new Covid cases in Italy in the last 24 hours against 15,543 yesterday and 17,668 last Saturday. The swabs processed are 140,365 (yesterday 137,133) with a positivity rate that drops from 11.3 to 11.1%.

There are 18 deaths today (yesterday 59), for a total of 176,175 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Intensive therapies grow by one unit (yesterday -13) and are now 173 with 13 admissions a day; ordinary hospitalizations fell by 81 units (yesterday -133), for a total of 3,936. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

The total number of Covid cases detected since the beginning of the pandemic in Italy is 22,035,717. This is what emerges from the bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

There are 173 patients admitted to intensive care, one more than yesterday, in the balance between entries and exits, while daily admissions are 13. On the other hand, 3,936 hospitalized in ordinary wards, in the last twenty-four hours, down compared to yesterday. The currently positives are 484,939.

Iss: five times higher intensive rate without vaccine

The rate of admissions to intensive care for the unvaccinated is equal to 4.2 admissions per 100,000 inhabitants, almost five times higher than those vaccinated with a full cycle of less than 120 days and compared to those vaccinated with an additional / booster dose. This emerges from the extended weekly report of the Higher Institute of Health on the epidemiological situation.

Omicron 5 at 90.8%

The Omicron variant has reached an estimated prevalence of 100% in Italy. The sub-variant BA.5 is largely predominant, with a national prevalence of 90.8% (75.5% in the previous survey). The prevalence of BA.5 is high in all regions, ranging from 76.5 to 100%. The report also refers to “a significant increase in the number of BA.5 sub-lineages circulating in our country. BA.2 (1.4% against 10.3% in the previous survey) and BA.4 (6 , 7% against 13.2%) “.

There is a slight increase in cases of school age

The percentage of “Covid” cases reported in the school age population has “slightly increased” since last week, compared to the rest of the population (11.7%) “. In detail, “in the last week, 24% of school-age cases were diagnosed in children under 5, 34% in the 5-11 age group, 42% in the 12-19 age group”. The Higher Institute of Health underlines this in the extended report on the progress of the Sars-CoV-2 pandemic in Italy, in view of the reopening of schools that are scheduled for Monday 12 September in many Italian cities. The incidence rate of younger people (less than 5 years and 5-11 years) is “stable compared to the previous week”, while the incidence in the other age groups is “decreasing – reads the report – although the data referring to the last week are to be considered in the process of consolidation “. The ISS recalls that “since the beginning of the epidemic 4,510,131 have been diagnosed and reported to the integrated surveillance system Covid-19

cases in the population 0-19 years, of which 22,917 hospitalized, 511 hospitalized in intensive care and 73 deceased “.