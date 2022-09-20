There are 8,259 new cases of Covid-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours with 31 deaths. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health. Victims in Italy have risen to 176,609 since the start of the pandemic, while the total number of cases reaches 22,169,273.

With 67,416 processed swabs, the Covid-19 positivity rate recorded is 12.2%. The region with the highest number of cases today is Lombardy with 2,243 infections, followed by Lazio (+815), Emilia Romagna (+731), Veneto (+677) and Campania (+609). The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 22,169,273. The discharged / healed in the last 24 hours are 9,058 (yesterday 10,946) for a total that rises to 21,565,442. The currently positive are 832 less (yesterday +1.103) and become 427.222 of which 423.578 in home isolation.

Vaccine, fourth dose only to 16% of recipients

There are 140,553,414 doses of anti-Covid 19 administered in Italy in the last 24 hours, equal to 98.5% of the doses delivered which amount to 142,684,301. The data are contained in the report of the Ministry of Health updated at 6.20 this morning.

In the over 12 age group, 91.55% of the population with at least one dose, equal to 49,429,961 doses administered, while the complete cycle concerns 90.17% of the population, equal to 48,687,263 doses administered.

The additional / booster dose concerns 84.12% of the potentially recipient population, equal to 40,128,761 doses administered. The second booster dose was administered 16.38% of the population potentially subject to the second booster dose who received the booster dose for at least 4 months, equal to 3,132,679 doses administered. As for the 5-11 year old group, with at least one dose it is 38.44% of the population, equal to 1,405,502 doses administered, and the complete vaccination cycle concerns 35.15% of the population, equal to 1,284. 995 doses administered.

Stops the decline in cases and hospitalizations in all regions

At national level, the curves of the percentage of positive cases in molecular tests and hospitalizations in ordinary wards are in a phase of stagnation and slowed decrease, while growth is observed in some regions. This is indicated by the analyzes of the mathematician Giovanni Sebastiani, of the Institute for the Applications of Calculation ‘M.Picone’, of the National Research Council (Cnr). “The cause – he observes – is probably linked to the resumption of work activities at the beginning of September”. At the national level, “the analysis of the weekly differences in the sequence of the percentage of positive molecular tests shows that, for about six days, the descent of the curve following the modest peak reached in mid-August has stopped, and we are now in a phase of stasis “, notes the mathematician. “It slows the descent of the curve of the hospitalized in the ordinary wards and – he adds – if the conditions remain unchanged, it is expected that in 7-10 days the descent will end”.