Covid Italy, bulletin of 2 October: update on positive cases, hospitalized and healed

Covid Italy, bulletin of 2 October: update on positive cases, hospitalized and healed

In the last 24 hours in Italy there have been 28,509 new cases of Covid, against 33,876 yesterday and 18,797 last Sunday. The total number of Covid cases detected since the beginning of the pandemic in Italy is 22,529,252. The swabs processed are 147,359 (yesterday 180,241) with a positivity rate that rises from 18.8% to 19.3%.

There are 20 deaths today (yesterday 38), for a total of 177,150 victims since the beginning of the pandemic. 21,884,153 have been discharged and healed, while the total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 177,150.

There are 133 patients admitted to intensive care in the balance between entries and exits (yesterday they were 138), or 5 less, while the daily admissions are 10. The hospitalized in ordinary wards are instead 4,292 (yesterday they were 4,181), or 111 more . The currently positives are 467,949. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

Gimbe, vaccination coverage for age 5-11 at 38.5%

As of 28 September, 6.81 million Italians over the age of 5 have not received even a dose of the anti-Covid vaccine. In particular, 2,601,475 doses were administered in the 5-11 year range, again on 28 September: 1,406,106 received at least 1 dose of vaccine (of which 1,285,895 completed the vaccination cycle), with a rate of national coverage at 38.5%. The data is contained in the latest independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation, referring to the week 21-27 September. With respect to coverage for pediatric vaccinations in the 5-11 age group, the Gimbe Foundation also notes “clear regional differences”: in fact, it ranges from 21.1% coverage recorded in the Autonomous Province of Bolzano to 53.9% in Puglia.

