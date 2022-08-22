Home News Covid Italy, bulletin of 21 August 2022: update on positive cases, hospitalized and healed
Covid Italy, bulletin of 21 August 2022: update on positive cases, hospitalized and healed

Covid Italy, bulletin of 21 August 2022: update on positive cases, hospitalized and healed

There are 19,470 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday the infected were 24,394. The victims are 63, down from 88 yesterday. The swabs made are 118,520. The rate is at 16.4%, up from yesterday when it was at 14.8%.

Burioni: “Too many deaths, clarity on the treatments”

An in-depth study is “necessary” on the number of deaths from Covid “which continues to be recorded in Italy”. He is convinced of it Roberto Burioni, Professor of Microbiology and Virology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University. “Enough hypothesis, we need data”. In a post two days earlier Burioni, commenting on the daily figure of deaths from Covid, in three figures, had reported that “pharmacist friends tell me about abundant prescriptions of azithromycin (an antibiotic useless for the treatment of Covid and harmful in general) and very rare prescriptions from Paxlovid. Can the authorities know how things really are? “

