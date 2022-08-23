Yesterday there were 19,470 infections and 63 victims. Today 63,188 swabs were performed. The positivity rate is 16.5% (yesterday it was 16.4%).

255 patients are hospitalized in intensive care (-7), while the daily admissions are 14. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are instead 6,516, 74 more in the last 24 hours. The currently positive are 767,077,

11,733 less than yesterday. Discharged and healed are 20,719,011 (+22,075) while the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 21,660,885 and that of deaths is 174,797.

The infectious specialist Galli: “Profs who are not vaccinated go back to class, their risk is higher”

“Another moment of spread of the Covid infection is expected, and it is likely, precisely in the period of the resumption of the school. The ‘never vaccinated’ staff who will return to service will therefore be at risk of becoming infected with more serious consequences. to risk”. Massimo Galli, former director of the infectious diseases department of the Sacco di Milano, said this. “From the point of view of the possibility of spreading the Covid infection – he added – the resumption of lessons is not particularly different from that of previous years. The difference is that the adult and elderly population is very vaccinated and this will reduce, in general, the risks of serious and fatal diseases “.

Fourth dose: 4.6 million Italians received it, a quarter of the total

In Italy, 4,692,485 people have received the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine, according to the data on the vaccination campaign updated at 6 am on Monday 22 August. The national coverage rate is equal to 27.38% of the audience indicated as the recipient of the second call. A little more than a quarter of the total therefore answered the call. Considering the category of immunocompromised and frail, 19.56% of this group underwent the recall: 675,522 people. 15.80% of those who received the first booster for at least 4 months (over 2.1 million people) joined the second booster; and 13.55% of those recovered after the first booster dose, that is, more than 1.8 million people.

Maga: Covid deaths, Italy worse than Germany but better than the USA

Several experts have asked for a commission of inquiry to explain the number of deaths in Italy, which remains quite high despite the decline in infections. “Making a comparison between the values ​​relating to the death curves associated with Covid-19 in Italy compared to neighboring countries is not easy – he explains Giovanni Maga, director of the Institute of Molecular Genetics of the National Research Council (Cnr-Igm) – because not all nations register deaths in the same way. The current data, however, indicate that the death rate in Italy is practically identical to that of the United Kingdom, slightly higher than that observed in Spain and France, significantly higher than in Germany, but significantly lower than the US average ” .

“The number of deaths from Covid-19, although it is a decreasing parameter, remains a significant toll – observes the researcher – and one wonders how much it can be comparable to that of different nations. Since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data from Our World Data, in Italy there are 2942 deaths per million inhabitants. In the United Kingdom this value is 2782, in Spain 2356, in France 2275 and in Germany it drops to 1752 “.