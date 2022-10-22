In the last 24 hours in Italy 31,775 new cases and 92 deaths. Last Saturday there were 38,969 infections. 195,575 swabs were carried out yesterday. The positivity rate is 16.2% (-0.7%). Seven fewer hospitalizations in intensive care (the total is 227). In the ordinary wards there are 29 fewer patients: 7,047 in all.

Iss: lethality rate from 19.6% at the beginning of the pandemic to 0.2% in August

Covid-19 is confirmed to be less lethal. The Cfr (case fatality rate), the number of deaths in the population of diagnosed and notified cases, which allows for a monthly measure of the lethality rate of Sars-Cov-2 disease, decreased from 19.6% at the beginning of the pandemic to 0.2% in August 2022. In January 2021, the crude CFR was 2.4% while in January of this year it fell to 0.2%. These are the data from the extended report of the Higher Institute of Health on ‘Covid-19: surveillance, impact of infections and vaccination efficacy’.

The same decreasing trend – reads the report – was observed in correspondence with both the standardized CFR compared to the European population and the Italian population. The high values ​​observed in the first pandemic phase are probably also due to the reduced diagnostic capacity, notes the ISS. The average daily number of tampons performed rose from 3,110 in February 2020 to 146,715 in September 2022, peaking at 983,681 daily tampons on average in January 2022.

Finally, in the report it is observed that the values ​​of the standardized Cfr referred to the European population (on average younger than the Italian population) are always lower than the values ​​of the standardized Cfr referred to Italy: “This suggests that the differences with other European countries , in terms of lethality, are partly due to the age structure of the relatively older Italian population “.

Iss: reinfections in slight decline

In the last week, the percentage of reinfections out of the total Covid cases reported was slightly down compared to the previous week, 15% against the previous figure of 16.4%. In total, from 24 August 2021 to 19 October 2022, 1,280,238 cases of reinfection were reported, equal to 6.8% of the total number of cases notified in the same period.

Vaccines: 141.5 million doses administered

There are 141,524,196 doses of the anti-Covid 19 vaccine administered in Italy, equal to 90.6% of the doses delivered which amount to 156,261,227. The data are contained in the report of the Ministry of Health updated this morning. In the over 12 age group, 91.56% of the population with at least one dose, equal to 49,438,083 doses administered, while the complete cycle concerns 90.19% of the population, equal to 48,696,944 doses administered.

The additional / booster dose concerns 84.34% of the potentially recipient population, equal to 40,232,493 doses administered. The second booster dose was administered to 20.84% ​​of the population potentially subject to the second booster dose who completed the vaccination course by at least 4 months, equal to 3,984,147 doses administered.

As for the 5-11 age group, with at least one dose it is 38.50% of the population, equal to 1,407,660 doses administered, and the complete vaccination cycle concerns 35.23% of the population, equal to 1,288,011 doses administered.

Signorelli: “Influenza even more insidious than Covid. A double vaccine is recommended”

“We must keep the attention high and especially recommend the double vaccine to the frail and the elderly. Because it could also be that the Covid flu is more dangerous in the coming months”, he says. Carlo Signorelli, Professor of Hygiene of the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University of Milan. “We who deal with prevention at this moment say to do both injections, because in the next 2 months we do not know what will happen. The flu could also turn in advance”. After 2 years of stasis “we have a large part of the population susceptible, contrary to what is happening with Covid. The invitation is therefore to continue the vaccination campaign”.