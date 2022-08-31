In the last 24 in Italy, 21,817 new cases and 90 deaths have been recorded. Yesterday the infected were 31,088, last Wednesday they were 25,689. The swabs processed are 167,495 against 208,996 yesterday, with a positivity rate that drops from 14.9% to 13%.

There are 90 deaths (yesterday 98), for a total of 175,595 since the beginning of the pandemic. Intensive care units decreased by 13 (yesterday -3) with 19 admissions on the day, for a total of 213, while ordinary hospitalizations are 336 fewer (yesterday -204) for a total of 5,091. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health

Use: ok to Omicron 4-5 vaccines

Green light in the United States for updated Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines against Omicron 4 and 5. The FDA announced that it has authorized the updated formulations of the two products, to be administered as a booster at least two months after primary vaccination or booster already carried out. These are bivalent vaccines, which contain two messenger Rna (mRna) components of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, one from the original strain and the other common to the BA.4 and BA.5 lineages. Moderna’s vaccine is licensed for use as a booster for people aged 18 and over, Pfizer-BioNTech’s for ‘over 12’.

Fnopi: 320 thousand nurses infected, 90 dead

Since the beginning of the pandemic, around 320,000 infections (infection and re-infections) of SarsCoV2 have been registered among Italian nurses. To say this are the data contained in a document of the National Federation of the Orders of Nursing Professions (Fnopi). Nurses, the document reads, represent “the category of health professionals who (INAIL data) record the highest number of infections” in consideration of the “24-hour proximity to patients who have never been left alone”. In most cases, the disease is “without excessive severity”, explains the Federation, “since nurses are the professional category that has the highest number of vaccinated professionals”. However, “in the first phase of the pandemic there were 90 deaths from Covid”. The infections among nurses on a monthly basis (“therefore with difficulty in remaining operational in their functions over 30 days”, underlines Fnopi) is about 15 thousand, with months in which even 28 thousand infected have been reached and exceeded and others (“only for short summer periods and not in 2022”) where it stopped at around 500.

Fiaso: children’s hospitalizations ‘with Covid’ increase

In the pediatric age groups there is a decrease in hospitalized ‘for Covid’ and an increase in ‘with Covid’. This is the only rising figure of today’s survey that will need to be observed in the coming weeks. The Italian Federation of health and hospital companies (Fiaso) notes this in the August 30 report of sentinel hospitals. A total of 31 patients under 18 were hospitalized with Sars-Cov-2 infection in the August 30 survey carried out in pediatric hospitals and pediatric wards of hospitals belonging to the sentinel network of Fiaso compared to 25 last week. There is an upward fluctuation (+ 24%), but exclusively borne by patients With Covid, i.e. patients who arrived in the hospital for the treatment of other pathologies and found incidentally positive for the pre-admission swab. The most affected age group continues to be that from 0 to 4 years, which represents 71% of patients.

Hospitalizations still slow down, -14.2% in 7 days

Covid hospitalizations still slow down in the last week. Overall, there was a further decrease in adult patients, both in the ordinary ward and in intensive care, equal to 14.2% compared to the previous week. These are the data relating to the August 30 report of the sentinel hospitals belonging to the Fiaso network. The month of August, therefore, was marked by a minus sign: a gradual decline in hospitalizations that began at the end of July and continued throughout August. A decrease in the last week were both hospitalized in ordinary wards (-14%) and patients in intensive care (-18.2%).