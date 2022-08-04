In the last 24 hours in Italy there have been 42,976 new cases and 161 deaths. Yesterday there were 45,721 infections and 171 victims. The positivity rate slightly decreased: from 17.8% to 17.7%. Hospitalizations are decreasing: ordinary ones are 9,734 (-272), those in intensive care 362 (-34).

Positive Italians are currently 1,175,294, or 26,149 less than yesterday. A total of 21,213,559 have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the dead have risen to 172,729.

The highest number of cases was recorded in Lombardy (5,369), Veneto (4,960), Campania (3,650), Lazio (3,561) and Emilia Romagna (3,530).

Agenas, ward employment is at 16%, down in 13 regions

The percentage of places occupied for Covid in ordinary departments remains stable at 16% (a year ago it was 4%), but decreases in 13 regions or autonomous provinces: Abruzzo (20%), Basilicata (19%), Calabria (31 %), Campania (15%), Emilia Romagna (18%), Lazio (16%), Liguria (27%), Marche (19%), autonomous province of Bolzano (11%), autonomous province of Trento (14%) ), Tuscany (13%), Umbria (37%), Valle d’Aosta (24%). Nationally, the percentage of intensive care units occupied by Covid patients is also stable at 4% (a year ago it was 3%). This is the survey of the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas) on the data of August 3.

Cartabellotta (Gimbe): 1,165 deaths in one week with Omicron 5

In 7 days, between July 27 and August 2, the deaths from Covid in Italy were 1,165, an increase compared to the previous 7 days. It is the data contained in a graphic released via Twitter by the president of the Gimbe Foundation, Nino Cartabellotta, who comments, “Effects of the Omicron 5 wave on deaths,” posting the picture showing growth that has been going on for 6 weeks. In fact, the graph indicates that between 15 and 21 June Covid deaths were down compared to the previous week (337 against 416). The following week the numbers started to rise again, first slower (from 392 on 22-28 June to 464 the week after) and then faster, going from 692 deaths counted on 6-12 July to 1,019 in the space of 2 weeks ( this last figure is of 20-26 July), up to the last weekly toll of 1,165 deaths.

Andreoni: “With a new wave we should put the masks back on”

“If in September-October there should be a new wave of Covid we should be ready for the return of containment measures and also the obligation of the mask, even at school and indoors” he says Massimo Andreonihead of infectious disease at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit).

“It is clear that in the current epidemiological situation it does not seem appropriate to put in place restrictive measures. But the virus circulates a lot, the possibility that other variants will arrive is high and deaths are still many. Here we must be prepared when, with the change in climate, the virus will find a more favorable environmental situation with the return of social life indoors. a few months ago we endured for the good of the communities “.

Bassetti: “Covid will become one of the many causes of death, between 8th and 10th place”

“Looking ahead Covid is destined to become one of the many other causes of death, positioning itself between eighth and tenth place”. Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, underlines this in a post on Instagram, commenting on a study by the American Cdc “which demonstrates how mortality from Covid in the USA was important in the years 2020-21, reaching the third cause of death after cardiovascular diseases and tumors. It is striking however – continues Bassetti – that mortality from other respiratory diseases (which normally are between third and fourth place) has been incredibly low in the same period. As if – he observes – in the two-year period 2020-21, Covid had replaced by itself the role of all respiratory diseases that have probably no longer been adequately diagnosed “.

The risks to the heart remain high for months after recovery

The risk of cardiovascular problems, such as a heart attack or stroke, remains high even many months after Sars-CoV-2 infection. Several studies have said this and now researchers are starting to define the frequency of these problems. A review of the main studies currently available on the subject appears in Nature.

One of the larger efforts to characterize what happens to the heart and circulatory system after the acute phase of Covid-19 is the analysis by Ziyad Al-Aly, an epidemiologist at Washington University in St.

Louis, Missouri and his colleagues. The researchers compared more than 150,000 veterans who had recovered from acute Covid-19 with their uninfected peers, as well as with a pre-pandemic control group.

The researchers found that people who had had the disease faced substantially greater risks for 20 cardiovascular conditions in the year following Sars-CoV-2 infection. Researchers say these complications can also occur in people who appear to have fully recovered from a mild infection.