There are 10,008 new cases of coronavirus and 32 deaths in 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health on the situation of the infection. The processed swabs are 65,697 which show a positivity rate of 15.2%. Intensive care patients increased, 130 in total and 5 more than yesterday, and hospitalizations (+140) reaching 3,461.

Gimbe: “Covid is still there, everything will depend on variants and vaccines”

“Be careful because Covid is still there, the evolution will depend on variants and vaccines“. She said it Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation who asked “the new government to invest in the National Health Service who is a chronically ill patient with multiple pathologies”. Regarding the trend of the epidemic in Italy, Cartabellotta stressed that “the small increase in cases that has occurred has concerned the school age groups. Attention because Covid still exists, attention must always be paid to it. L evolution will depend on the variants and the percentage of vulnerable people who will be vaccinated. It is very difficult to say in which direction it will go “.

Contagion index Rt has exceeded 1: the epidemic threshold has been exceeded

The Rt contagion index of the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy has exceeded 1. This is indicated by the research groups that calculate the indices equivalent to the RT elaborated by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, but with techniques that allow for more updated. The progressive rise in the Rt contagion index observed in recent weeks in Italy has now brought the value above the epidemic threshold of 1. Physicists, epidemiologists and statisticians of the CovidTrends website indicate that the index equivalent to RT, called Covindex, is currently equal to 1.2; the CovidStat site of the National Institute of Nuclear Physics (Infn) indicates the value 1.04 (intermediate between 1.08 and 1.00).

Pregliasco: “Stop using masks on the vehicles, the situation allows it”

Stop the masks on public transport from 30 September? “To date, the situation allows it. And, as I can also see from personal experience on trains, there is now a lot of intolerance, non-compliance with the obligation and difficulties in enforcing it”. Thus the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, professor of Hygiene at the State University of Milan, comments to the beraking latest news Salute the possibility that the compulsory mask on trains and buses, expiring at the end of September, will not be extended, underlining however the need to continue to carefully monitor the epidemiological situation and, in case of deterioration, possibly restore restrictive measures. At the moment, according to the expert, “there is a slightly excessive perception of tranquility, while in reality the incidence returns to rise – he notes – and we absolutely expected this. We will see how the situation will be, I hope it is of a rising wave and not of a wave in quantitative terms and above all of effects on the health service “.