The epidemic curve in Italy is still decreasing. There are 29,040 new cases of Covid in the last 24 hours, against 31,760 yesterday and above all 36,116 last Friday.

The swabs processed are 182,614 (yesterday 205,738) with a positivity rate that rises from 15.4% to 15.9%. There are 85 deaths (yesterday 94), for a total of 179,025 since the beginning of the pandemic. Intensive care units increased by 5 units (yesterday -4) and with 32 admissions per day they became 228 in all; hospitalizations instead are 57 less (yesterday -138), for a total of 6,824. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

Iss, Regions with departments above the alert threshold from 8 to 7

This week, the Regions and Autonomous Provinces (PA) that register an occupation of ordinary wards above the alert threshold by Covid-19 patients, set at 15%, decrease from 8 to 7 this week. The highest values ​​in Umbria (34.7%) and Valle d’Aosta (23.9%). Followed by the PA of Bolzano (17.8%), PA of Trento and Friuli Venezia Giulia (both 15.9%), Liguria (15.3%) and Marche (15.1%). This is indicated by the table on decision-making indicators attached to the ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring on Covid-19, which ANSA was able to view.

Covid: first ‘Cerberus’ variant case detected in Marche

In the Marche “detected” the first case of “Omicron BQ.1.1” of Sars-Cov-2, better known as ‘Cerberus’. This was announced by the virologist Stefano Menzo. The case was identified in a Covid positive sample “from the province of Ancona”. Currently in the Marche “Omicron BA.5 is dominant” explains Menzo. In addition to the first case of ‘Cerberus’ sub variant, three cases of ‘Centaurus’ sub variant were also recently identified (BA.2.75)