There are 26,802 new cases of Covid-19 registered in the last 24 hours, according to data from the bulletin of the Ministry of Health. The victims are 76 and 176,343 swabs, both molecular and antigenic, were processed in the 24 hours. The positivity rate is 15.2%. Yesterday there were 29,040 new infections.

Intensive therapies drop by one unit (yesterday +5) and with 22 admissions per day they become 227 in all; hospitalizations, on the other hand, are 108 fewer (yesterday -57), for a total of 6,716. This is what emerges from the bulletin of the Ministry of Health which is still daily today, but which from next week will be released only on Fridays.

