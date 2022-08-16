In the last 24 hours in Italy, 8,944 new cases of Covid and 70 deaths have been recorded. Yesterday the infected were 9,894 and 42 deaths.

In total, between antigenic and molecular, the swabs carried out and counted today were 63,549. The positivity rate therefore stands at 14%, down from 15.4 yesterday.

Slight fluctuation in hospitalizations: those in intensive care decreased (-2), where the total patients are now 229, those in ordinary Covid wards rise (+40) where there are 7,544 people.

The current positives are 854,023 (-13,041 compared to yesterday) and 21,912 healed / discharged in one day. The total death toll since the start of the pandemic comes to 174,172. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

Cnr study: this is how the Omicron variant interacts with antibodies

Researchers from the Institute of Food Sciences (Isa) of the Cnr of Avellino and of the University of Salerno have developed an innovative bioinformatics procedure to simulate the interaction of the spike protein in the Omicron variant with the antibodies produced by our organism. The procedure will be able to explain the high transmissibility of this variant and predict the effects of possible new Covid variants on the immune defenses already developed.

“The work carried out has shown that many antibodies already present in our organism can also recognize the spike protein of the Omicron variant, although with some differences in the molecular interactions that can be formed”, explains Angelo Facchiano (Cnr-Isa), responsible for the study together. to Anna Marabotti for the University of Salerno. “Furthermore, by also studying the mechanism of interaction with the Ace2 receptor, we have highlighted some differences with respect to the spike protein of the previous variants, offering a possible interpretation of the greater ease of transmission of the Omicron variant”.

Galli: “Low numbers? Test bench will be back from holidays”

“Better still be cautious, the international situation is still fluid. We have countries with a good epidemiological situation of Covid but others where this is not yet the case. For this reason, without always being too pessimistic, I still preach caution even in anticipation of the former. test beds, for example the return from vacation and then the resumption of activities and the return to school. Perhaps this last phase to keep a lot of control “. So at beraking latest news Salute Massimo Galli, former director of infectious diseases of the Sacco hospital in Milan. “This is the time to wait and also understand how the latest variant, the Centaurus, will evolve – continues Galli – We are not in a position to make certain predictions but we must monitor and maintain, I repeat, a still high level of attention”.