There are 17,668 new Covid cases in Italy in the last 24 hours, against the 19,160 of yesterday but above all the 21,805 of last Saturday. The processed swabs are 152,452 (yesterday 158,970) with a positivity rate that drops from 12.1% to 11.6%. The deaths are 48 (yesterday 91), for a total of 175,802 since the beginning of the pandemic. Intensive care units decreased by 7 (yesterday -12) with 15 admissions per day, for a total of 188, while ordinary hospitalizations are 189 less (yesterday -143) for a total of 4,630. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

There are 188 patients admitted to intensive care, 7 fewer than yesterday, in the balance between entries and exits, while daily admissions are 15. On the other hand, 4,630 hospitalized patients in ordinary wards, 189 fewer in the last twenty-four hours. The currently positive are 608,181, compared to 12,204 less yesterday. 21,141,090 (+29,816) have been discharged and healed, while the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 21,925,073, that of deaths is 175,802.

Iss, in 7 days slight increase in reinfections: from 12.9 to 14%

In the last week, the percentage of reinfections out of the total number of reported cases showed a slight increase compared to the previous week: 14% compared to the previous figure of 12.9%. The Higher Institute of Health notes this in its extended report that accompanies the weekly monitoring of Covid trends in Italy. In total, from 24 August of last year to 31 August 2022, 1,028,469 cases of reinfection were reported, equal to 5.9% of the total number of cases notified in the same period.

Centaurus is no more resistant to antibodies than Omicron 5

The new sub-variant of Omicron BA.2.75, renamed by social networks ‘Centaurus’, is no more resistant to our antibodies than the currently dominant Omicron 5 variant. This is what emerges from a study by the Karolinska Institutet, in Sweden, published in the ‘Lancet infectious diseases’: evidence considered “very positive” and “very reassuring” by researchers because this means that in the event of a wave of this sub-variant, no escapes the antibodies developed with Omicron 5.