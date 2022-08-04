In Tuscany 2,115 new cases and 18 deaths

In Tuscany there are 1,346,959 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 2,115 more than yesterday (401 confirmed with molecular swab and 1,714 by rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.2% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.2% and reached 1,245,791 (92.5% of total cases). Today 1,656 molecular swabs and 12,121 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 15.4% were positive. On the other hand, 2,952 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 71.6% were positive. The current positives are today 90,702, -0.9% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 664 (19 fewer than yesterday), of which 22 in intensive care (6 fewer). Today there are also 18 new deaths.

Friuli Venezia Giulia: 1,170 new cases, four deaths

Today in Friuli Venezia Giulia 207 new infections have been detected on 2,016 molecular swabs. There are also 4,294 rapid antigenic tests carried out, from which 963 cases were detected. Four people are hospitalized in intensive care, while 271 patients are hospitalized in other departments. This was announced by the Central Health Directorate of the Fvg Region in the daily bulletin. Today there are four deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 457,979 people have been positive.

In Sardinia 1,198 new cases and five deaths

In Sardinia there are today 1,198 additional confirmed cases of Covid positivity (of which 1045 diagnosed as antigenic). A total of 4979 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic swabs. 15 patients admitted to intensive care units are 15 (unchanged from yesterday’s figure). There are 169 patients hospitalized in the medical area (unchanged from yesterday’s figure) while there are 28,145 cases of home isolation (- 1269). This was announced by the Sardinia Region. There are 5 deaths: a 92-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man residing in the province of Sassari; an 89-year-old woman and two men of 65 and 82, resident respectively in the province of Nuoro, in that of Southern Sardinia and in the Metropolitan City of Cagliari.

4,960 new cases in Veneto, 1124 hospitalizations, seven deaths

There are 4,960 new cases of Covid-19 registered in Veneto this morning, yesterday they were 5,505. The trend of reduction in the number of currently positive in the region is confirmed: today 82,780 against 84,482 yesterday. The total number of hospitalized patients is also decreasing: 1,124 today compared to 1,165 24 hours ago. A phenomenon caused by a decrease in hospitalizations in non-critical areas (1,079 today compared to 1,115 yesterday) and a drop in intensive care (45 today against 40 yesterday) .The number of deaths today stands at 7 compared to 5 yesterday.

D’Amato (Lazio): “Today 3,561 cases and seven deaths”

Today in Lazio “out of 3,536 molecular swabs and 17,632 antigenic swabs for a total of 21,168 swabs, there are 3,561 new positive cases (-486), seven deaths (-15), 1,029 hospitalized (stable), 58 intensive care (-3) and +6.034 the healed. The ratio of positives to swabs is 16.8%. The cases in Rome city are at an altitude of 1,580 ”. This was underlined by the councilor for health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato, in the daily Covid bulletin.