Covid, latest news. Today in Italy 45,721 new cases (-28.5% on the week) and 189 deaths
Covid, latest news. Today in Italy 45,721 new cases (-28.5% on the week) and 189 deaths

Covid, latest news. Today in Italy 45,721 new cases (-28.5% on the week) and 189 deaths

Another eight deaths were recorded in Umbria, 1,981 in all

After yesterday’s four, another eight deaths with Covid were recorded in the last 24 hours in Umbria, 1,981 in all since the beginning of the pandemic. It emerges from the data of the Region updated to Wednesday 3 August. The new confirmed cases are 947, the healed 1,218 and the currently positive ones drop again, to 18,338 (279 fewer in the last day). There are four fewer hospitalizations, 253, of which six (one more) in intensive care. 4,023 swabs were analyzed and the positivity rate went from 21 percent on Tuesday to 23.53.

In Friuli Venezia Giulia 1,316 new cases, four deaths

Today in Friuli Venezia Giulia 344 new infections have been detected on 2,777 molecular swabs. Furthermore, 4 327 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 972 cases were detected. There are 7 people hospitalized in intensive care while patients hospitalized in other departments are 276. This was announced by the Central Health Department of the Fvg Region in the daily bulletin. Today the deaths of 4 people are recorded, according to the following territorial subdivision: 3 in Trieste; 1 in Pordenone. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,270 with the following territorial subdivision: 1,319 in Trieste, 2,450 in Udine, 1,014 in Pordenone and 487 in Gorizia. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 456811 people have been positive.

Tuscany: 2,260 new cases, nine deaths

In Tuscany there are 2,260 new Covid cases (451 confirmed with molecular swab and 1,809 by rapid antigen test), bringing the total to 1,344,844 since the beginning of the Coronavirus health emergency. New cases are 0.2% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.3% and reached 1,242,902 (92.4% of total cases). Today 1,956 molecular swabs and 12,004 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 16.2% were positive. On the other hand, 3,083 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 73.3% were positive. The currently positive are 91,494 today, -1% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 683 (23 fewer than yesterday), of which 28 in intensive care (two more). Today there are 9 new deaths: 4 men and 5 women with an average age of 89 years.

GROWTH OF NEW CASES ON A WEEKLY BASIS

The dots are: daily cases of the day / daily cases of the same day of the previous week. The curve represents the 7-day moving average. If the data is greater than 1 it means that the infections are growing

Loading…

Veneto, 5,505 new cases and 14 victims

There are 5,505 new cases of Covid-19 recorded yesterday in Veneto, which brings the total of infections in the region to 2,114,872. This was revealed by the regional bulletin. There are also 14 victims, with the total at 15,113. The current positives drop slightly to 84.482, -2.313 compared to yesterday. Slight growth for hospitals, with 1,115 hospitalizations in the medical area (+24) and 38 (+12) in intensive care.

Contagions in decline but another five deaths in Sardinia

Contagions have stopped in Sardinia, where, however, in the last 24 hours there have been other 5 deaths: two women aged 91 and 97 and three men aged 61, 86 and 89 all residing in the southern Sardegnsi province. The new confirmed cases of Covid are 1,168 (- 705), of which 1,011 diagnosed as antigenic. A total of 5,145 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic, for a positivity rate that fell from 24 to 22.7 percent. The number of patients admitted to intensive care units remained unchanged, 15 in all, while that of positives in the medical area decreased for a total of 169 (- 3). Finally, cases of home isolation decreased, overall 29,414 (- 2,295).

