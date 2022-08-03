Tuscany: 3,493 new cases and 14 deaths

In Tuscany there are 3,493 new Covid cases (433 confirmed with molecular swab and 3,060 by rapid antigen test) which bring the total to 1,342,584 since the beginning of the Coronavirus health emergency. Today, 1,629 molecular swabs and 19,421 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 16.6% were positive. On the other hand, 4,603 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 75.9% were positive. The currently positive are 92,400 today, -1% compared to yesterday. There are 706 hospitalized (29 more than yesterday), of which 26 in intensive care (1 more). Today there are also 14 new deaths.

GROWTH OF NEW CASES ON A WEEKLY BASIS The dots are: daily cases of the day / daily cases of the same day of the previous week. The curve represents the 7-day moving average. If the data is greater than 1 it means that the infections are growing Loading…

1,838 positives and five deaths in Friuli Venezia Giulia

In the last 24 hours in Friuli Venezia Giulia 1,838 positivity to Covid were ascertained from 9,852 swabs, of which 192 from 2,970 molecular swabs and 1,646 from 6,882 antigenic swabs; 5 deaths were recorded, 1 in Gorizia, 2 in Trieste and 2 in Pordenone. 4 people are hospitalized in intensive care, 276 in the other wards. The incidence over 7 days (per 100 thousand inhabitants) is equal to 755.5. The data was communicated by the Central Directorate for Health, Social Policies and Disability of the Region. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Fvg 455,498 positivity have been ascertained, while the deaths have been 5,266.

In Puglia, a new increase in cases and deaths

There are 5,315 new cases of Covid positivity detected in Puglia on 23,623 tests, with an incidence of 22.5% (+ 8.2% compared to yesterday). In the same region there is also an increase in victims 12 (yesterday 5). In the province of Bari the cases recorded were 1,598, then Lecce (1,253), Taranto (820), Foggia (631). In the Brindisi area 551 cases were detected, in the Bat 296. The positives residing outside the region are 141 and 25 those for which the province of origin has not yet been defined. Currently positive people are 53,112, of which 465 (yesterday 466) are hospitalized in a non-critical area and 17 in intensive care (yesterday 16).

INTENSIVE CARE AND ADMISSIONS The number of admissions per day, those in intensive care, and the daily percentage growth. Loading…

714 new infections in South Tyrol

In the last 24 hours, the laboratories of the Alto Adige Health Authority have ascertained 714 new positive cases for Covid-19. Of these 14 were detected based on 387 PCR swabs and 700 based on 3,188 antigen tests. The weekly incidence per 100,000 inhabitants continues to decline, as has been the case since mid-July and is now 559 (53 less than yesterday). On the other hand, the number of people who are currently positive are 5,123 (476 more). The healed are 238 for a total of 241,183.

Sardinia: 11 deaths and contagions leap but almost 8 thousand more tests

Another 11 deaths from Covid, including a 53-year-old woman, in Sardinia where 1,873 additional confirmed cases of positivity are recorded (of which 1,774 diagnosed as antigenic) compared to 667 in the last 24 hours. But in total, between molecular and antigenic, 7,782 swabs were processed against the 1,945 of the latest detection. The positivity rate therefore passes from 34.2% to 24%. The pressure on hospitals is almost stable: patients admitted to intensive care units are 15 (+ 1), while those in the medical area are 172 (+ 2). The decline in quarantines continues: 31,709 cases of home isolation (- 1471). There are also 11 deaths.