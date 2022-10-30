Home News Covid, Lopalco against the decisions of the Meloni government: “Winks at the No Vax”
Covid, Lopalco against the decisions of the Meloni government: “Winks at the No Vax”

“Abolition of fines and reintegration for unvaccinated health workers. These are two measures that, to wink at a small handful of no-vaxes, once again sanction the principle, all Italic, that being smart in this country is worthwhile”. The epidemiologist claims it Pierluigi Lopalcocommenting on some decisions of the Meloni government on the management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Evil – he adds – is also the intention to abolish the use of masks in healthcare settings by decree; this decision should be guided by scientific guidelines, not by political acts that stink a lot of ideology”. According to Lopalco, on the other hand, the decision to abolish the daily bulletin is right, “already in my opinion useless if not harmful in the hot moments of the pandemic, replaced with a weekly bulletin”.

