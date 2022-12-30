Listen to the audio version of the article

After the measures at the airports – the rule on tampons has gone into the Official Journal – it is the turn of the mandatory masks extended until April 30 in all health facilities, RSA and medical offices included. But that’s not all: a health circular is being signed with recommendations in the event of an escalation of infections and hospitalizations: among the actions, the widespread use of the mask will be strongly recommended. And it doesn’t end here, because as soon as the Rave decree comes into force – that is, the one that abolished the obligation of home isolation for positives – a new circular will be signed with the obligation to wear the Ffp2 mask for positives, even asymptomatic.

Istituto Gb, “9,000 deaths a day from Covid in China”

Meanwhile, the information arriving on China is increasingly worrying. In China, about nine thousand people are likely to be dying a day from Covid. This is estimated by the British research company Airfinity, which just a few days ago spoke of five thousand deaths a day. Deaths in China since December 1 may have reached 100,000 for a total of more than 18 million infections, the company added. Predicting a peak of new cases on January 13: 3.7 million per day.

Restrictions on travelers and extension of protective devices

On December 29, the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci appears first in the Senate and then in the Chamber with two deeds already signed: last Wednesday’s one with the squeeze for travelers from China and now also the extension of measures on protective devices. The message is that of prudence even if the awareness dominates that Italy alone will be able to do little against the danger of a new contagion blowing from the east of the planet.

The minister could not be clearer when he says that “the surveillance activity through the carrying out of molecular swabs upon the arrival of direct flights from China would not completely stop the entry into the national territory due to the arrival in Italy of passengers also through indirect flights – the tracking of which is almost impossible”. And he calls for joint action with the EU “to take a common decision that can serve or limit the influx of positive people from the Asian country”.

From the ECDC to China, the cold showers of the day

The first freezing shower arrives shortly: the ECDC, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, rejects the introduction in the EU of mandatory screening for travelers arriving from China as “unjustified”. The agency recalled that EU countries have “relatively high levels of immunization and vaccination” and “the variants circulating in China are already circulating in the EU”.